Fylde coast training provider welcomes new face

A training specialist with offices at the Enterprise Centre in Lytham Road has made a new senior appointment as it helps to find work for the area’s unemployed.

With experience in employability, welfare to work and skills, Briony Fawcett has joined PHX Training as contracts director as it expands its services across the area including Blackpool, Preston and Morecambe.

The company offers training under the Journey2Work and Adult Education programmes including English, maths, IT, retail, employability and customer service.

She said: “We are working closer than ever with learning programme contractors to make sure every part of the process is constructive for the learner, the employer where they get involved, and for those organisations involved.

"It’s all about delivering the key skills to help get people into relevant jobs across the board from those who need core skills such as English and maths to others more specifically.”

Managing director Dan Scott said: “Briony is a great asset and will help us to grow relationships through our process from provision of courses to final delivery.”