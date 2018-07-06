Fylde coast toys firm expands to new home

A Fylde coast cuddly toy company has moved to a huge new warehouse after landing a funding deal worth ‘six figures’.

Huggables, which sells a variety of soft and plastic toys throughout the UK, shifted from two sites in Bispham to an 11,000 square foot warehouse and showroom in Thornton.

Managing director Neil Chidlaw said the new premises “meets all our criteria, and means we can comfortably welcome both new and existing customers to view our latest product ranges.”

The company has more than 25 years’ experience in supplying the leisure, amusement, and retail industry – and many of its products can be found in arcades in seaside towns such as Blackpool.

The company said its new base at the Red Bank estate will lead to a 15 per cent hike in annual turnover, and make multiple jobs over the next 12 months.

Mr Chidlaw said: “The additional space also enables us to buy higher quantities of current and new stock allowing us to offer our customers greater choice.”

Laura Lea, commercial manager for HSBC in Lancashire, said: "“Huggables has a strong record in the industry and a loyal customer-base locally.

"We are keen to harness this and work with the team to help them with growth across the UK. The team has ambitious plans for its new facility and I’m looking forward to seeing the business reach its objectives.”