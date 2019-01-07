Fylde coast small businesses in the running for FSB business awards

Five Fylde coast firms are in the running for a regional awards title run by a business support organisation which has its HQ in Blackpool.

The Federation of Small Businesses’ Celebrating Small Business Awards 2019 has released the shortlist for the eleven categories.

The awards will be presented by the BBC’s Dave Sharpe at an event on January 31 at The Hilton Manchester in Deansgate.

Paul Foster, development manager from the Federation of Small Businesses said: “These businesses represent all that is great about our North West economy.

“There are established names who many in the business community will know, but also new faces who are really stirring things up in their sector.

“Our independent judges are now busy assessing the merits of all these contenders and will make their announcements on best in class at the end of January.

“We congratulate all our finalists on getting this far and wish them every success at this next stage.

“The North West winners will then go on to represent the region at the National Finals held in London in May.”

Among the hopefuls is Leith Planning Ltd, the town and country planning specialists from Lytham.

“The firm is up for two awards, the Family Business of the Year title and the Employer of the Year award.

Outdoor sports and events specialist AWOL Adventure of Kirkham is up for the Digital Innovation Award, while Toyland Toyshop, of Birley St, Blackpool,is up for the Community Business of the Year Award.

Public relations firm Catapult PR of Blackpool is in line for the Micro Business of the Year title.

Jellymedia, of Bispham, which offers a range of digital and traditional design services plus events and online video sports hosting, is nominated for the International Business of the Year title.

The FSB is the voice of the UK’s small businesses and the self-employed and is the UK’s largest member-led business organisation.