Fylde coast shops urged to enter national competition

Fylde’s legion of small independent shopkeepers are being urged hurry in entering the Best Small Shops Competition, celebrating the creativity of small shops and the role they play in their community.

The Best Small Shops Competition is open to any small shop operating in the UK. It is free to enter and all shops which enter will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

Shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until September 9 via www.bestsmallshops.co.uk. A shortlist of 25 will be shortlisted by top representatives from the independent retail sector.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: "We have amazing independent retailers across Fylde, in our towns and villages.

"We already know many of them are award-winning, so I would urge shopkeepers to enter this competition and fly the flag for their business and Fylde."

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

The shortlisted small shops will be invited to a Parliamentary Reception on November 13 to meet their Member of Parliament and find out who will be crowned the Best Small Shop for 2018.

