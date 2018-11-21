Fylde coast shopping outlet gears up for festive season

The Fylde coast’s outlet shopping village has launched its Christmas entertainment.

Affinity Lancashire near the marina in Fleetwood is aiming to be almost full by Christmas with a range of new retailers moving into the centre.

Affinity Lancashire has an indoor snow play area

Bosses are promising live performances, Christmas characters and activities for the whole family all the way through until January.

Affinity Lancashire centre manger, Amanda Daniels said: “Christmas truly is the best time of the year at Affinity Lancashire and this year is no exception.

“We’ve definitely got something for all the family with bags of free festive entertainment and lots of great stores for the essential gift buying. “This year we’ve opened Toy Factory, Katie’s, Calendar Club and still have another three stores to open before the end of the year.”

She said as well as its eye-catching giant glowing bauble, Affinity has an indoor snow play zone open each Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm. It will also open for our full trading hours from Christmas Eve through until the January 2.