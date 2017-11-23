Fylde coast reacts to the Chancellor's Budget

While the headline grabbing announcements of a cut in income tax and stamp duty for first time buyers have pleased many, what the Chancellor failed to say has left some people underwhelmed by the Autumn Budget.

Most wage earners are set to benefit from the tax-free personal allowance on income tax rising to £11,850 in April from £11,500 and poorly paid will see the National Living Wage to rise in April 2018 by 4.4 per cent, from £7.50 an hour to £7.83.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond

The Government is worried about the state of the housing market, with a shortage of homes and rocketing prices and has scrapped stamp duty for first time buyers on homes worth up to £300,000 in a bid to help more people get on the housing ladder.

It has also pledged to build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s with a £44bn support package.

The Chancellor Philip Hammond also said they would look at acting to end land-banking by developers by use of compulsory purchase orders and 100 per cent council tax premium to be levied on empty properties.

On the NHS he announced £2.8bn in extra funding with £350m immediately to address pressures this winter.

And on benefits, the Government has listened and moved to end some of the major problems with Universal Credit by ending the mandatory five-day waiting period and allowing people to carry on getting housing benefit for a fortnight after making a claim and more time to pay back emergency loans.

But there was no lifting of the public sector pay cap, no end to austerity, fears that the stamp duty move would actually cause house prices to rise by fuelling demand when supply was so poor and tax cuts for corporations and the rich which Labour said would hand £76bn to those who need it least.

Tracy Hopkins chief executive office from Blackpool Citizens’ Advice said: “The budget announcements around Universal Credit – these changes are without doubt a step in the right direction. They will make it easier for people to pay their rent alleviating the stress many claimants are under waiting for their first payment.

“The removal of the seven-day waiting is something Citizens Advice have been campaigning for, so the fact that claimants will now be entitled to benefits from day one of their claim is very good news and a welcome change as far as Blackpool CAB are concerned.

The changes are welcome, but only if the administration of this benefit is sorted out. Going full steam ahead with the roll-out will mean more claimants and the system is already buckling under the numbers at present.

“Citizens Advice have been working closely with the Government and it show they are acting on our evidence about the impact it’s having on people’s lives. The next step will be to make changes to work incentives, so that no one is left worse off under Universal Credit than they would be under previous benefits.”

Ken Cridland, president of Fylde National Union of Teachers and a member of the Blackpool Against the Cuts organisation, said that while the extra money for maths and computer sciences and the NHS would be welcome it went nowhere near far enough to tackle the problems caused by years of austerity.

He said: “This money is welcome but it feels like a sticking plaster on a big wound. Much more investment in education is needed because the size of the problems facing schools is so great. I doubt very much this budget will solve problems that deprived towns continue to face.

“The extra money for the NHS is welcome but again does not go far enough to tackle the problems caused by cuts and austerity measures.

He said on benefits, the changes to Universal Credit were simply repairing the damage the Government had caused in the first place by making people wait too long for their money and having to use expensive phone help lines to get advice in sorting out their claims.

He added: “We may have more people in employment, but wages are so poor they are having to rely on benefits for a top-up, while big corporations who employ them are in effect being subsidised by the taxpayer for paying low wages and are banking their profits at offshore tax havens such as the Caymen Islands.”

Tony Medcalf, head of tax at Blackpool-based MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “Without doubt the biggest surprise in this budget is the abolition of stamp duty on house purchases up to £300,000 for first time buyers, which will help many young people straight away and could provide a big economic boost.

“Motorists will also breathe a sigh of relief at the freeze in fuel duty, however, Vehicle Excise Duty for polluting diesel cars is set to rise from next year, though Mr Hammond assured us this would not affect small business owners’ vans. Lower earners will welcome the slight increase in the National Living Wage and the increase in the income tax personal allowance to £11,850.

“Higher earners will also benefit from an increase in the higher rate tax threshold to £46,350.

“Businesses will be encouraged by the chancellor’s tough talking on job creation and some of the big money he plans to invest in tech initiatives like AI, fibre broadband, 5G and driverless car technology.

“Meanwhile, pubs and restaurants will be pleased that alcohol duty was frozen again.

“The chancellor also pledged to keep the VAT threshold at £85,000 for a further two years which will be a relief to many small and start-up businesses, as many experts were tipping this to be reduced.”

Sarah Barnes, head of the residential property team at Napthens solicitors said: “The abolition of Stamp Duty for first time buyers purchasing properties up to £300,000 is to be welcomed.

This will definitely generate some movement from the bottom up.

"The change will assist some downsizers as well. It is important to remember that the level of Stamp Duty cannot be entirely to blame for the slowdown in the marketplace; the crisis in the availability of new homes and a lack of affordable homes is the real issue.”

Paul Foster, Federation of Small Business development manager, said: “Lancashire was notably absent from the Chancellor’s speech, while other parts of the country were named as winners of specific funding for projects to boost their economies.

"Businesses will be relieved that the VAT-registration levels have remained the same and residents here will hope to benefit from support to increase house-building and extra money for the NHS. We welcome the careful approach to protect diesel van drivers while at the same time addressing air quality.”

Blackpool South Labour MP Gordon Marsden was not impressed with the Chancellor's announcements which he said would do little to improve the plight of residents suffering from the struggling economy.

He said: "“The stamp duty headline is just a distraction and won’t help most people living here in the North. There are not that many people in the North looking at living in £300,000 houses who could take full advantage of his stamp duty announcement.

"“There is not much cheer in the budget for people here , the over all figures from the Office of Budget Responsibility are dire. It is the first time since the war that the OBR is predicting growth will be less than two per cent for three years.

"The Chancellor talked about giving money to the big cities but not much about supporting the towns such as Blackpool which are going to be very vulnerable in the aftermath of Brexit.

"The £20m for colleges to bring in the new technical level qualifications is nothing but a fleabite compared to the cuts the further education colleges have suffered under this Government and he offered nothing extra to help college students. Instead we had his poor jokes about driverless cars. It seems to me the Chancellor is not in the driving seat.”

But Blackpool North Conservative MP Paul Maynard welcomed the Budget pledges which would have a positive effect in coming years on the housing market and the economy.

He said: “I welcome the commitment by the Chancellor of the Exchequer to invest in the UK’s future while at the same time tackling some of the major issues which affect people living and working in my own constituency.

"Equally, I welcome the Chancellor’s intervention in the housing market and his recognition that more needs to be done to support first time buyers and those seeking affordable rented accommodation.

“A £44bn package represents significant investment to tackle the issue of long-term affordability while the revised stamp duty threshold, of £300,000 for first time buyers, will bring home ownership a step closer for young people in my constituency.

“It is right Britain should be at the forefront of the information technology revolution and I am pleased to see significant investment in research and development as well as the expansion of the UK’s electric car infrastructure.

"With Enterprise Zones established at Hillhouse in my own constituency and at Blackpool Airport I hope some of this new funding will help create jobs here on the Fylde coast.

"I am particularly pleased to see the expansion and investment in maths teaching and I am keen to explore the £600 per pupil maths premium and the proposal to create a new ‘Maths school’ status with education providers in my constituency. Equally I hope young people will benefit from the additional £20m investment in computer sciences."

