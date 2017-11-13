Fylde coast PR agency in triple win

Fylde Coast PR consultancy, Catapult PR, has scooped three top PR awards in just two days, becoming a winner in both the Northern Marketing Awards and the CIPR PRide NW Awards.

Catapult won the Northern Marketing Award for Best Tourism and Leisure campaign, seeing off some top competition in awards covering the whole of the north, from Staffordshire to Northumberland. The campaign, ‘Champion for a Day’ was conducted for its client, Langley Castle.

The judges commented: “This was a really strong campaign, it had a big impact and ran on a very limited budget. A campaign with clear goals, budgets and a great understanding of their target audience and how to reach them. A worthy winner.”

Catapult PR then returned from the CIPR PRide Awards NW with the top accolades of Gold PR Awards in two categories – Best Community PR Campaign and Best Independent Practitioner.

Catapult was also a finalist in 5 other categories across the two award schemes.

Managing director, Jane Hunt said: “Catapult is a very small agency and other marketing professionals, at both ceremonies, were amazed at what it’s achieved, describing the success as “incredible”. The award wins, plus the huge number of nominations we’ve enjoyed, show the power of creative ideas, hard work and commitment to clients’ campaigns.

“The goal this year was to reach 25 awards in total by adding one award to the trophy cabinet. We’ve exceeded that and it’s now bursting to the seams with 27!”