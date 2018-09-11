Fylde coast nursery group opens its sixth

Newhouse Nursery is the latest addition to a family run child care business Childs Play.

The company was established in 2001 by David and Sarah Sloane and has grown steadily over the past 17 years, now operates six children’s nurseries across Blackpool.

Clare Parkinson at Newhouse Nursery

With Sarah’s background in child care and David’s background in building and construction they have established provision throughout Blackpool. Their latest acquisition, formerly Sea Shells in Newhouse Road, was bought in May and has undergone major renovation.

It officially opened this month and has three playrooms plus a large outdoor area. The Nursery is open all year, Monday to Friday and offers a variety of sessions to suit parent’s needs plus extensive extracurricular activities and even have its own FA qualified sports coordinator!

Clare Parkinson, nursery manager has worked for the company for more than 15 years, previously being at its Little Angels in Fredora Ave.

She said: “We can have up to 50 children from babies up to eight years old, it is a spacious building and ideal for the children.”