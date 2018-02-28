Fylde coast man sitting pretty with new business launch

Entrepreneur Nick Rosser is branching out from the family business to offer his own range of orthopaedic furniture to help people live independently for as long as possible.

With the support of Blackpool Council’s Get Started business advice team Nick is now realising his dream to provide quality made to measure chairs and recliners all carefully designed to improve posture and promote independence.

The family business, Barons, manufactures furniture for the care industry but Nick identified the need for a personalised service offering affordable seating options to individuals to view and use in their own homes.

He said he was looking to serve the domestic market particularly as many more older people were looking to stay in their own homes for as long as possible.

Nick, 33, explained: “Until you start experiencing mobility difficulties you don’t think about the effort that is needed to find the right furniture. Having seen a family member struggle I realised that there was a gap in the market for a personalised service offering handmade furniture to suit individual needs.

“Even though my family runs a furniture business I turned to the council’s Get Started business support team for additional advice to launch my company Symphony Seating.

“They were able to help with key requirements such as preparing a business plan as well as important details such as finding premises and getting the right insurance. I am really grateful for their support.”

Nick is looking forward to the future and combining his knowledge of furniture manufacture and personalised home visits to offer the best solutions to clients.

Coun Mark Smith, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Enterprise and Economic Development, said: “Nick has used his family business and personal experience to spot a space in the market. He has sensibly sought specialist advice to help him on this exciting journey.

"Support is readily available from the Get Started team for anyone who thinks that they have an idea.”