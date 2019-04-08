Fylde coast man's sales earn him a host of treats

A Fylde coast salesman is enjoying £3,000 extra pay and a host of other benefits after winning an incentive at his new job.

Jess Horton, 31, from Lawsons Road, Thornton, had only been with the Hippo Motor Group, Blackburn, three weeks when the 12-month sales incentive was launched.

Jess receiving his prize from Rebecca Marsden, leasing sales manager.

His goal was to achieve 120 per cent margin sales targets set for 12 months in order to reap a benefit package – and he succeeded.

Jess got a 20 per cent increase in salary for the year and private healthcare, an invitation to a VIP weekend in Mallorca, six free corporate tickets to an event at the Manchester Arena, two extra days’ holiday and senior account manager status.

He said: “I’d never heard of such a good incentive before and I made it my mission to hit the ground running and achieve target. I’m really chuffed at what I’ve achieved and looking forward to the holiday.”

Rebecca Marsden, leasing sales manager, said: “This incentive is new to the business and really gives the team the opportunity to strive to ensure we are giving our customers an excellent level of service, which in turn means we hit our company objectives.”