Fylde coast man's new service to help people get their dream hone

A Fylde coast property expert has launched a new business and is aiming to follow in the footsteps of TV’s Kirstie and Phil.

Shrewd Moves has been started by Ansdell man Philip Lee to help prospective buyers get their dream home.

Shrewd Moves is a new Fylde based service to support people hoping to buy their dream home

The former Arnold pupil said property was his passion and, after a career in the corporate world, was now looking to make it his focus.

He said he had always had an interest in architecture and had his own property development business for many years.

He said: “I work on behalf of people buying a home in a similar way to how estate agents work for people selling them.

“I come from a background of blue chip medical companies and held national positions at sales manager, effectiveness manager and in professional education as well as being a trained negotiator.

“I have also had 10 years experience developing properties in Lytham and St Annes and in Bath.

“That business morphed into property maintenance, so I have a lot of experience.

“I have negotiated the minefield of the English buying system often and have lots of experience of the potential pitfalls and traps that buyers can sometimes fall into.

“There are services like this but they are mainly kin London and the Home Counties, so it is new here.”

He said the plan was to get the business established before exploring the potential of franchising it to other areas of the country.

“We walk the clients through the process of buying their dream home, from finding a property and viewings to assess the condition of a home and the potential for extensions or loft conversions, to negotiating.

“We can also handle conveyancing and survey reports. in our comprehensive service.

“I have helped many friends and family and really enjoy the process. person’s life.

“The Shrewd Moves website is now running and I can’t wait to get started.”