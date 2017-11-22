Fylde coast link in major Scottish health firm deal

A Fylde businessman has helped specialist business brokers Redwoods Dowling Kerr Healthcare handle the sale of Aspire Scotland to the Priory Group for an undisclosed sum.

Aspire Scotland, which provides care and education services for children and young people, has been sold to the Priory Group an independent provider of behavioural care.

Redwoods Dowling Kerr Healthcare negotiated the sale on behalf of Aspire Scotland.

The business was established by Eddie McCaffrey in 2010 following a career working in residential care and education for young people.

Andrew Steen, sales and marketing director of Redwoods Dowling Kerr Healthcare, and who lives in Lytham, said they drew on their specialist expertise to secure the right buyer to continue Aspire Scotland’s award-winning work and maintain its family based ethos and culture.

He said: “Our team of specialists worked extensively with Aspire Scotland and the Priory Group to manage the sale and ensure a smooth transferal of ownership with confidentiality at the heart of the process.”