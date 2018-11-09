Fylde coast jewellers boss picks up award

Beaverbrooks’ managing director, Anna Blackburn, has been named Retail Leader of the Year in recognition of her 'exemplary leadership skills'.

The announcement was made at London’s prestigious WatchPro Awards on Tuesday 6th November, where Beaverbrooks was also crowned ‘Volume Watch Retailer of the Year.’

Anna, who was promoted to the board of the company as managing director earlier this year, joined the 99-year-old family business as a graduate trainee in 1998, and after working her way up within the business, accepted the role of chief executive officer in 2013.

She said: “It has been my great privilege to work in such a wonderful company for 20 years.

“I feel very fortunate in that I get to work alongside so many amazing talented people at Beaverbrooks each day. As we approach our centenary in 2019, I’m excited for the future of Beaverbrooks.”

The Mum of two young children is frequently named among the North West’s top women in business in recognition of her leadership skills, and was shortlisted for Most People Focused CEO at the HR Excellence Awards.