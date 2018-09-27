Fylde coast jeweller hailed an industry hero

A Fylde coast jeweller has been hailed as a hero by national children’s charity Variety.

The showbiz world’s charity organisation has presented Beaverbrooks’ chairman Mark Adlestone with a Legends of Industry Award.

It was for his outstanding contribution to the jewellery retail industry and his values of corporate philanthropy.

Mark, who was awarded an OBE for his services to business and charity in the North of England in 2015, was also applauded for donating 20 per cent of Beaverbrooks’ retained profits annually, donating in excess of £12m to over 700 charities since the year 2000.

The award is one of many for the jeweller. He was recently presented with the award for Outstanding Contribution to the Jewellery Industry and appointed Deputy Lieutenant for Greater Manchester.

He actively encourages and empowers all 940 plus Beaverbrooks employees to support charities either by fundraising or volunteering their time.

Beaverbrooks sponsors the annual 10k charity fun run on the Promenade and paid a six figure sum to buy Blackpool Carers Centre its HQ on Newton Drive – Beaverbrooks House.

Mark, who dedicates one day a week to his charity and communal work, said: “What a great honour to receive such an accolade from the team at Variety, who work tirelessly to support disadvantaged, sick and disabled children in the North West.

“At Beaverbrooks, we support hundreds of charities each year and charitable giving is very much a part of our company’s DNA. Our people are what make us so special and together we have achieved remarkable things over the past 12 months, and so I would like to dedicate this award to my Beaverbrooks Family.”

Lyn Staunton, the north west’s development director for Variety, said: “We are very proud to bestow upon Mark our prestigious Legend of Industry Award.

“Mark is being recognised for his outstanding achievements and his success as a great leader in the jewellery retail business. Variety has long identified Mark as a true Legend in his industry and we are honoured that he agreed to accept the award.”

Mr Adlestone was one of 10 ‘legends’ to receive awards at The Hilton Manchester alongside the likes of Dame Kelly Holmes, Professor Phil Redmond CBE, Jimmy Tarbuck OBE and the first response team at last year’s Manchester Arena bombing.