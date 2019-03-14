Fylde coast jeweller appointed as High Sheriff of big city

The chairman of St Annes-based jewellers Beaverbrooks has been chosen by the Queen to be the next High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.

Mark Adlestone, who was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester in 2017, will be officially installed at a ceremony on April 11 at Hale Synagogue and will then take on the role for 12 months as an unpaid Keeper of The Queen’s Peace in Greater Manchester.

Mark Adlestone who has been appointed High Sheriff of Manchester

One of the main features the role is to support the voluntary sector, encouraging the growth and development of charities. Mark, who is active in the Jewish community in Greater Manchester, dedicates one day a week to his charity work, said he was particularly looking forward to that opportunity.

Mark introduced charitable giving at Beaverbrooks, which donates 20 per cent of its retained profits to charity and since the year 2000, has donated more than £13m to over 700 charities.

He said: “The High Sheriff is a well-established tradition and it is a great honour for me to take up the role, especially in Beaverbrooks 100 th Birthday year. I look forward to supporting the people of the county and making further contributions to the community.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for me and a great reflection on our wonderful company, as well as the work of The Fed, the leading social and welfare organisation within the Jewish

Community of Greater Manchester, of which I was Chairman for 10 years.”

He was formally appointed at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace when, in accordance with ancient tradition, Her Majesty took a bodkin (a blunt needle) and ceremonially pricked a hole through Mr Adlestone's name on a specially prepared parchment known as ‘The Lites.’

This unusual method dates back to the reign of Elizabeth I. It is understood she was interrupted to appoint a High Sheriff during needlework and, having nothing to write with, pricked a hole through the name on the parchment with the very same bodkin.