Fylde coast groups offered cash grants from builder

Groups working with under 18s on the Fylde could be in with a chance of scooping a share of £1m thanks to a major funding scheme launched by a housebuilder.

Persimmon Homes is launching its national Building Futures programme in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

The scheme, being run locally by Persimmon Homes Lancashire, aims to support community groups across three categories: sports, education and arts, and health.

John Roocroft, managing director of Persimmon Homes Lancashire, said: “We are looking for groups, charities and individuals who have amazing ideas on how to spend the big cash prizes to come forward.

“We will consider anything from new clubhouses and kit, to education and arts centres, medical research and support groups.”

Monthly grants of £1,000 will be awarded.