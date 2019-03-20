Fylde coast firms urged to partner with Blackpool Carers' Centre

The call has gone out to businesses across the Fylde Coast inviting them to become a ‘Caring Corporate’ by joining forces with Blackpool Carers' Centre.

A special networking drop-in event is being held at Beaverbrooks House, on Newton Drive on Thursday 21 st March from 4-7pm, to give business owners and senior managers a better understanding of the role of a carer and how partnering with Blackpool Carers' Centre can help them to decrease staff turnover and improve staff performance and job satisfaction.

Terry Hodkinson, head of business development and fundraising said: "Many businesses are unaware that one in eight of the workforce is a carer and many of those employees will have incredible skills and knowledge which should be held on to.

“We want to work with businesses to ensure those employees and all the experience they bring with them, are identified and supported early in their caring roles”.

Those attending on the night will be able to chat with some of the Young Carer Ambassadors and hear from some of the Adult Carers for whom the support of Blackpool Carers' Centre has been crucial, as well as sampling some delicious refreshments and taking a tour of the building made famous in the DIYSOS Big Build in 2016.

Anyone interested in reserving a place at this uniquely different networking event should contact Julie Holland on (01253) 393748 or email julie.holland@blackpoolcarers.org

Blackpool Carers' Centre is an independent, local charity and network partner of Carers Trust. It provides a range of services including emotional and practical support, to enhance the lives of unpaid carers of all ages throughout Blackpool.

Blackpool Carers' Centre is the single point of access for young carers in Blackpool and offers support to more than 1,000 local young people and 6,000 in total.