Fylde coast firms get set to raise children's aspirations

Businesses from across the Fylde Coast will be gathering at the Winter Gardens next month to give children a glimpse of the sort of careers they could have in Blackpool.

The Changing Horizons Blackpool event is being organised by the civil service to showcase the world of work to primary and secondary school pupils.

It is designed to raise their aspirations and build skills for life and work.

It will bring together some 500 school pupils from Blackpool with civil service volunteers and local employers.

A spokesman said: “Blackpool has been identified as an ‘Opportunity Area’, a social mobility cold spot, for further support by the Department of Education.

“Evidence shows that a young person who has four or more encounters with an employer is 86 per cent less likely to be unemployed or not in education or training, and can earn up to 22 per cent more during their career.

“Changing Horizons will help build young people’s knowledge and skills and provide them with timely advice and great experiences, strengthening their employment pathways and helping to tackle the issue of social mobility in deprived areas.

“This is relevant to all of us in the communities in which we live and work.

“Feedback from the 2018 events was overwhelmingly positive: Of the 693 students who completed an evaluation questionnaire, 96 per cent found the activities interesting an enjoyable and 91 per cent felt the event had helped them identify the skills and attitudes valued by employers.

“We are looking forward to achieving further success in this regard in 2019.”