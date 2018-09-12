Fylde coast firms eyeing county tourism awards

The Fylde coast has 18 businesses battling to win titles in this year’s Lancashire Tourism Awards.

The annual competition has 22 categories for the 103 contestants and the winners can go forward to enter the Visit England Awards for Excellence, the industry’s national honours.

Rachel McQueen

All the finalists will now have face-to-face interviews with the Lancashire Tourism Awards expert judging panels, who will choose the ultimate winners.

A number of the categories will also receive visits from mystery shoppers.

Rachel McQueen, chief executive of Marketing Lancashire, commenting on this year’s finalists, said: “The Lancashire Tourism Awards celebrate the achievements of the county’s tourism and hospitality providers, from hotels and attractions, to restaurants and retailers; an industry that brings £4.13bn to the Lancashire economy and employs over 59,000 people, who provide outstanding levels of hospitality to 67 million annual visitors.

“Our annual awards not only recognise the accomplishments of this year’s outstanding finalists, but applaud all those who work in this wonderfully diverse sector for their continuing contribution to the prosperity of Lancashire.

The team from the Sandcastle

“I wish all the finalists of the Lancashire Tourism Awards 2018 the very best of luck in the next stage of the competition and I look forward to joining sponsors, colleagues and partners in celebrating Lancashire’s brightest stars of tourism and hospitality at the awards ceremony in November.”

Next Monday, the voting will open for the most high profile category in the awards – Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018.

This award acknowledges an individual who has made a significant contribution to county tourism, but who may not necessarily be in the spotlight.

Organisers say that this year they have more nominations for the category than ever and the four finalists cab be voted for by the public later this month.

Blackpool Zoo's new elephant house

Lancashire Tourism Superstar 2018- The nominees are: Roger Borrell, Lancashire Life Magazine, Barbara Bryan, Mytton Fold Hotel & Golf Complex, Simon Entwistle, Top Hat Tours and James Whewell, Wyresdale Park.

The Fylde coast challengers are:

Wedding Venue Award – Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green;

New Business Award – Clip’n Climb, Blackpool;

Taste Lancashire Restaurant Award – Twelve Restaurant, Thornton;

Holiday Village Award – Pipers Height Caravan Park, Blackpool, Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton and Stanley Villa Farm Fishing and Camping, Greenhalgh;

Self-Catering Holiday Award – Newton Hall Holiday Apartments, Blackpool;

Lancashire Large Hotel Award – Hotel Sheraton, Blackpool;

Business Tourism Award – Ribby Hall Village, Wrea Green and the Winter Gardens Blackpool;

Large Visitor Attraction Award – Ascent Trampoline Park, Blackpool, Blackpool Zoo and Madame Tussauds Blackpool;

Retail Experience Award – Fleetwood Market;

Visitor Experience Award – Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours;

Cultural Venue/Organisation Award – Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours;

Inclusive Tourism Award – Sandcastle Waterpark, Blackpool;

Small Event Award – The Penny Farm Open Day, Blackpool.