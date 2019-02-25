Fylde coast firm is the flavour of the month after ice cream success

A Poulton family are celebrating after scooping a medal in a national ice cream championships.

It is going to be hard keeping up with the Joneses now after the family from The New Penny in Tithebarn Street won bronze in the National Ice Cream Alliance Competition at the Ice Cream and Gelato Expo in Harrogate.

The family have been previous winners with their vanilla ice cream but this time they won the gong in the “open flavour” category with their Italian style Lotus Biscoff flavour.

Owner Stephen Jones said they were delighted with the result as the competition attracted the best ice cream makers from across the country.

He said: “We are very pleased to do so well. We won in 2014 with our vanilla and this is our first success since then.

“It was my son Thomas who came up with the flavour. He has studied ice cream making in Italy learning from the experts in Bologna and Sicily.

“We have had the business since 1989 and Thomas started helping us in 2014 and was taught by his Grandad Trevor who had the business with his wife Janet.

“We use all natural, fresh ingredients, butter, cream and Madagascar vanilla. It has been more or less the same recipe for 60 years. We now do around 30 flavours including some sorbets."

The business was founded in Poulton 60 years ago by the Elletson family. The Sedmans family took over next, followed by Atkinson and Harper who sold the recipe and the shop to the Jones family 25 years ago when it became known as The New Penny.