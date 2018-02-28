Fylde coast firm is one of the UK's best to work for

Fylde coast jewellers Beaverbrooks are celebrating after being named as one of the best UK firms to work for.

The St Annes based company climbed 15 places to number 11 and is the highest ranked retailer in The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For 2018.

The family owned company which is celebrating its 100th Birthday next year, has featured in the list for 15 consecutive years and has consistently been awarded a Three Star Extraordinary place to work title.

With a network of more than 926 employees, Employees were asked to anonymously complete an engagement survey and this year Beaverbrooks received their highest ever response rate at 89 per cent.

The 71-site jewellery retailer achieved top ratings for its inspirational leadership and employees said that they consider their managers to be excellent role models who help them to fulfil their potential.

Mark Adlestone, chairman of Beaverbrooks, said: “We are very proud to be recognised for the 15th year as one of the most sought after companies to work for in the UK. This year’s ranking is our highest position since 2010 and so this year’s result is especially pleasing.”

Managing director, Anna Blackburn, said: “Our people are the lifeblood of our business and so we’re immensely proud of this achievement.

“The result is even more meaningful when you consider that 89 per cent of our people have completed the survey (average Best Companies is 68 per cent); this employee feedback is so important to us as it will help make Beaverbrooks an even better place to work.”

