Fylde coast family chippy changes hands

A well-known Fylde coast fish and chip shop has been sold for an undisclosed sum after being in the family for more than 40 years.

Thornton Fisheries on Victoria Road East has been sold to Chinese owners, who will continue the chippy’s legacy in the town.

The fish and chip shop, which has been situated in various locations across Thornton over the years, first opened in 1977 and was once ranked one of the best in the North West in the Fish & Chip Shop of the Year competition.

It has an eat-in restaurant as well as offering take-away food and has run a gluten free offering every third Saturday of the month.

Paul Edmonds took over ownership of the family-run business from his father and felt that now was the right time to sell. Paul said: “I grew up part of the family business and always knew that one day I’d take over from my dad.

"I've had a great time running the shop but now was the time to hand it over to new owners who could continue the Thornton Fisheries name.”

The sale was assisted by Blackpool-based business advisers, Champion Accountants, which has represented Thornton Fisheries for more than 20 years, providing ongoing accounts, VAT and tax compliance services, as well as incorporating the business in 2011.

Paul continued: “Champion actually helped my father buy the business back in 1977 and they’ve played a huge part in our growth.

"It was only fitting that they helped find us the right buyer and their experience brought a quick and smooth change of hands.”

David Hardy, director at Champion Accountants, said: “It’s been a pleasure advising Paul and his family over the years.

"They’ve built an excellent reputation in the area and we worked hard to reach a deal that satisfied everyone involved. We work with clients from the very start of their business journey right through to the day it exchanges hands.

“Selling a business can be stressful but our experience ensures that our clients get the best outcome that reflects their years of hard work.”