Fylde coast event aims to open up building sector in Wyre!

Wyre Council and Bardsley Construction will be hosting a free ‘Building Wyre’ event tomorrow from 8am- 12:30pm at Blackpool and The Fylde College Bispham campus.

It offers the chance to learn about housing growth, opportunities to tender, emerging housing sites, accessing skills and recruitment.

The event will cover housing development plans, explain the opportunities available, aid contractors in understanding housing developers’ procurement processes and it will show what support is available to expand firm’s workforce via apprenticeships and other means.

Several experienced speakers from various sectors will offer tips.

Attending will be chief executive of Wyre Council, Garry Payne explaining Wyre’s Local Plan in Housing context, Steve Newsham of Regenda Homes discussing Fleetwood’s Masterplan, Bardsley Construction discussing their Chatsworth House Development, Blackpool and Fylde College will be discussing sourcing skills for the future as well as private sector developers.

The event is ticket only so to attend visit buildingwyre.eventbrite.co.uk