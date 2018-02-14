Fylde coast couple aim to paint a picture of business success

A Cleveleys couple has launched a new business that gives customers the chance to explore their artistic skills and enjoy a relaxing drink in a social environment.

Tom Heubner and his wife Kim recently launched their Brush & Tipple party company with the support of Blackpool Council’s Get Started team.

The parties offer a simple, instructor led art experience in informal social venues such as pubs and community centres. Corporate team building events are also available.

Originally from Zimbabwe, the husband and wife team left their home in South Africa in 2016 to join their extended family in the UK.

Kim is the artist in the family, with a degree in art and graphic design and experience of running her own advertising company.

Tom worked in sales and marketing for companies such as IBM, Novell and Microsoft.

Tom, said: “Since arriving in the UK, we have been looking for a business that could use both Kim’s artistic talents and my own marketing experience.

“We were already aware that Paint and Sip parties had become popular in the USA.

“We liked the idea of a business that would give us the chance to be social, get involved in local communities and become financially independent. We had also been struck over the years by the creative energy and growing art scene in Blackpool and wider Lancashire.

“Setting up your own business is a big step to take and can be scary. However, there is a tremendous amount of support available to help new companies. Blackpool Council’s Get Started team are a valuable source of information and practical advice.

"We have enjoyed access to network meetings and training courses presented by industry experts.”

The couple plan to get Brush & Tipple events running regularly across the North West and will look in the future to recruit artists to help grow the business.

Coun Mark Smith said: ““It is very exciting to see so many new businesses launching. There is a real dynamic feeling about the town and the surrounding area.

“I am delighted that once again the Get Started team has been able to provide advice that a fledgling business really values. I wish Kim and Tom every success with their new venture and would say to anyone who is also thinking about starting a new venture just give our business team a call.”