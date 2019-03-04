Fylde coast concert rigging team retains national award

A Poulton-based company that has worked with some of the biggest names in rock and roll has won a national award.

And it was a repeat success for KRS Group after winning a title at the TPi Awards for the second year running – Favourite Rigging Company of the Year.

Knight Rigging Services part of the KRS Group, is responsible for providing rigging support for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry Fatboy Slim and Lady Gaga.

Total Production International, the leading publication in the live production industry, has acknowledged the achievements of the most talented and successful individuals and service companies working within the live event industry for the past 17 years.

Carrie Rooney, general manager at KRS said: “There’s something unique about winning at the TPi Awards, and we’re delighted to have been acknowledged for the second year running.

“This isn’t simply a recognition of being the best; it’s an award that recognises us as the UK’s Favourite.

“Our business is built on relationships with people who enjoy working with us and so that has a particular resonance with us.”

Speaking about being awarded Favourite Rigging Company, Sven Knight, managing director said: “This is a fantastic achievement for us.

“I’m very fortunate to have a specialist and experienced team around me. This award is recognition of their hard work and commitment. I want to thank TPi for their recognition”.

The night, held at Battersea Evolution in London, is attended by over 1,400 guests from across the live music and entertainment technology business.

The evening was hosted by British comedian Romesh Ranganathan and as always, the stage set and lighting were out of this world.

Other winners on the night included EFM Global, Truckingby Brian Yardley, Brilliant Stages, Fly By Nite Studios and Fourth Generation.

KRS has been operating for 20 years. It recently helped Rossall School with the installation of its high performance lighting and sound system at its performing arts studio.