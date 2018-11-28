Fylde coast college offers free digital skills sessions

Blackpool and The Fylde College and Facebook are offering free Digital Skills Training programmes.

The course is aimed at people between the ages of 18 and 30 who want to improve existing skills or learn new digital skills to help them succeed professionally or personally.

The four-hour Wednesday sessions helps in areas of digital literacy, including innovation, security, web presence and social marketing.

David Seddon, curriculum manager in computing and digital technologies at B&FC, said: “This is an excellent opportunity to learn some new skills which can develop your digital knowledge and experience, free of charge.

“For an individual the session on becoming secure online might be what they are looking for whereas the marketing and web analytics skills may be perfect for someone starting their own business.

“The session on design thinking will assist people currently working in a range of roles and will also be really interesting to those seeking new or different opportunities. I think there’s something for everyone.”

Call 01253 504343 or email info@blackpool.ac.uk