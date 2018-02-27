Fylde coast awards sponsor hails creative industries

Britain is experiencing a boom in creative entrepreneurship, according to one of Lancashire’s creative businesses.

Mark Oulson-Jenkins, executive producer at East Lancashire-based RTR TV, said research was showing the creative sector was out-performing others in terms of the number of new firms being set up and jobs being created.

The study by Nesta, in partnership with the Creative Industries Council, showed creative industries employment had grown by an average of 11 per cent and was on target to create up to 1,000 jobs a week.

RTR TV is sponsoring the Creative Business of the Year award at this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, which is open for applications for its 18 prize categories.

Mr Oulson-Jenkins said: “The creative industries are a very broad church, stretching from architectural agencies through to film and advertising businesses, and the number of highly skilled jobs the sector is creating is booming.

"There are some great people out there with fantastic ideas to set up businesses and we have to do all we can to encourage these entrepreneurs to keep on growing.”