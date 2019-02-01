Fylde coast agency to celebrate 25 years in business

Staff at a Fylde coast agency are getting set to raise funds for charity to celebrate 25 years in business.

ICG will be marking its milestone year with a series of special events and fundraising activities.

The multi-channel agency said the quarter century came after its best performance year in 2017/18 with record turnover and profit.

Located in a converted barn, its team is currently in the process of selecting a Lancashire based charity to support throughout 2019 and will be announcing the beneficiary in the coming weeks.

ICG will also be making its inaugural appearance at the Marketing Show North in Manchester in February after being named Best Small Agency in the Northern Marketing Awards 2018.

ICG’s fundraising plans for 2019 include a 25-hour fitness challenge, which will see its 23 staff members taking part in various exercise activities throughout the day and night.

The agency is also supporting local community initiatives including International Women’s Day Festival on the Fylde Coast on March 9 to inspire young women and unlock their potential. Taking place at Blackpool Sixth Form College, it will see ICG staging a series of workshops on careers in marketing.

The team has also committed to support the Fylde Coast Sports Awards in October after winning the Active Workplace award last year.

ICG started in 1994 and over the years it has worked on a diverse range of projects as technologies, platforms and working practises have continued to change and evolve.

With a decade of continuous growth since 2008, it has built up a client list including blue chip companies such as BAE Systems, IVECO, A-Plant, Centrica Energy and Landsec as well as a wide range of businesses from across the region including Blackpool Zoo.

Creative director Simon Couchman, who runs the agency with commercial director Peter Cobley, said the anniversary was a great opportunity to reflect on how the marketing sector had changed as well as give something back to local communities.

He said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 25th anniversary. While a huge amount has changed since 1994, ICG’s commitment to developing client relationships and a true partnership approach remains the same.

“We are looking forward to an exciting year of fundraising and our 25 year celebrations and thank our clients, partners and suppliers for their continued support.”