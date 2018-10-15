Fylde coast agency called in to help charty celebrate 50 years

Fylde Coast marketing and creative agency Happy Creative has welcomed a county homeless charity to its portfolio.

The Foxton Centre, supports the Preston community providing much-needed support for rough sleepers, street sex workers, young people and other individuals.

November 2019 marks the charity’s 50th Anniversary, and Happy Creative, based at the Metropolitan Business Park off Preston New Road has been appointed to deliver the marketing and public relations support for this special celebration.

Jeff Marsh, chief executive officer of The Foxton Centre, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Happy Creative to help celebrate this significant milestone.

“Together, we hope to deliver a legacy so that the centre can continue to provide services for the next 50 years and beyond.”

The Foxton @ 50 campaign will focus on raising awareness of The Foxton Centre, celebrating its achievements over the last 50 years, as well as highlighting the vital services that it offers to the community and the challenges it faces.

Karen Lambert, Chief Happy at Happy Creative, said: “It’s both humbling and exciting to be involved with such a fantastic organisation. “We

’re looking forward to supporting the campaign and doing our part in helping make a real difference to people’s lives.”Happy

this year has marked its 13th year as a full service agency.

Ms Lambert said: “From nothing, we have created something quite special.

“The landscape has changed so much over the years and we’ve had to adapt our services to suit the demands of the market.

“There have been some trying moments as there are with running any business, but together we have overcome them.”

“Our continued success has been down to our unique culture reinforced every day by a wonderful team.”

It has an international team of account managers, designers, web developers, marketing and PR experts and has had its work translated into a number of languages including Hungarian, Polish and South African.