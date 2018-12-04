Fylde coast accountants hail long service

A Blackpool accountant and SME advisory practice is celebrating its rich staff history after six employees recorded more than a decade with the firm which has a combined service of more than 120 years.

Of those marking more than a decade with Whitehills-based Champion Accountants, is audit and accounts manager Susan Riley from Warton, who has been with the business since 1995; first joining the company before its merger with Champion in 2013.

Susan said: “I love my job and the people I work with; my clients and colleagues are like a family really.

“My role is different every day, I enjoy going out on audits, meeting new clients and being able to really get under the skin of their business.”

Director Debbie Thorn, from Blackpool, joined the practice as a trainee in 1983 and is one of the office’s longest serving members of staff.

She said: “The nature of the business has changed, there’s now far more regulation and obviously the technology has changed. We didn’t have computers at first, and then we just had one for the whole office.

“Over the years, I’ve been able to see businesses continue through the generations. It’s great to be able have that long-standing relationship with your clients.”

Leigh Cocker, also from Blackpool, joined the firm in 2007 as an audit and accounts junior and qualified as an accountant in 2014.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in a career in finance. I joined Champion straight from school, working my way up.

“I love the variety, dealing with different types of businesses and people each day, I’ve never thought about moving elsewhere.

“I’ve built up relationships with certain clients and they’ll call me, so you become their key contact rather than the directors.”

Ged Cosgrove, group managing partner said: “It’s really important that we celebrate the excellent people we have across the Group.

“They’re the backbone of who Champion Accountants is and we’re extremely proud of all their achievements and the exceptional service they provide to our growing client portfolio.

“People’s expectations around tenure may change with each generation, but it’s a big part of our culture to have a team that grows alongside the business and I hope this continues with every new hire.”

Champion Accountants employs 103 across four offices in Manchester, Chester, Preston and Blackpool.