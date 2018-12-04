Fylde beauty academy celebrates successful year

A Fylde coast beauty therapy training centre put on the style to celebrate its first year in business.

NB Professional Ultimate Training Academy in St Annes was opened by Naomi Bardusco and Rhianna Frend to fulfill their dream of offering a five star training academy to professionals wanting to excel in their chosen careers.

The NB Professional Ultimate Training Academy in St Annes which has celebrated a year in business

The centre was recently awarded the VCTC Accreditation for its training and facilities, and has attracted students from all over the world to learn a variety of the latest hi-tech aesthetics and beauty treatments.

They chose the location in Clifton Drive South, as it was easily accessible via motorway and train together with a choice of accommodation close by.

Naomi said: “What a year it’s been, welcoming students from all over the world to our academy is a dream come true for Rhianna and I.

“We are grateful for the support of our wonderful team, our families, the local community, Fylde Council, and all the hundreds of students who chose us”

With years of experience, teaching qualifications, commitment and enormous energy and drive between them, Naomi and Rhianna together with their hand-picked team, provide a wide range of relevant training courses in the and beauty industry.