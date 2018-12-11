Fylde aircraft maker strengthens links with F1 specialists Williams

Lancashire aircraft maker BAE Systems and Formula 1 cars expert Williams are to team up on a series of hi-tech research projects.

The new agreement will see technology, expertise and skills shared between the technology-led engineering businesses across a range of areas including cockpit designs, augmented reality and advanced materials.

Innovators at BAE Systems who work on fast jets such as the Eurofighter Typhoon, F-35 will now work closely with peers at Williams Grand Prix Engineering Ltd and Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd.

w partnership will devise and deliver projects to create game-changing innovations, ultimately influencing the design, performance and production of both fast jets and fast cars.

It will include work on intuitive cockpit designs for fighter pilots and racing drivers, taking advantage of each organisation’s work in virtual and augmented reality; aerodynamics; lightweight materials; and battery technology that could power solar powered unmanned air vehicles and the cars of the future.

Opportunities to exploit existing intellectual property will also be explored to harness some of the latest developments in specialist low volume manufacture and expertise in vehicle dynamics in each organisation’s specialist sector.

The partnership agreement follows on from previous collaborations between the two, which have included engineers from Williams Advanced Engineering helping design and deliver a simulator that gives BAE Systems a fully flexible and interactive cockpit to experiment with designs for work on its future combat aircraft initiative.

Ian Muldowney, engineering director, BAE Systems Air said: “The Government’s Combat Air Strategy highlights the criticality of cutting-edge UK technology and intellectual property, including how this is generated, sustained and exploited.

"As we explore what will be required from a UK future combat air system, we must work harder than ever to answer these questions. Working with technology leaders outside our industry will help find new ways of asking questions and think in a different way about solutions.”

Mike O’Driscoll, chief executive of Williams Group said: “We look forward to growing this relationship still further and sharing expertise across the talented people at these iconic British companies, in engineering and beyond, to deliver significant benefits.”