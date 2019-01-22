Full house for Fylde coast networking group's new venture

A business networking group for women founded in Blackpool is looking into starting new groups across the Fylde coast as demand booms.

The Pink Link Ladies group has just launched its Poulton group and had a full house.

Pink Link Ladies' new network group is launched in Poulton

More than 45 entrepreneurs attended to make new connections and strengthen business relationships with women from across the Fylde.

From pet-sitters to solicitors, a personal Indian chef to accountants, the variety of the businesses ensured that there was plenty to discover about each other.

The launch took place at The Moorlands Tennis Club and was celebrated with Bucks Fizz and home baked cakes from Rachel’s Yummy Scrummy Cakes.

Bosses said as the networking commenced, the volume rose and business opportunities evolved.

At the new networking group in Poulton

Coral Horn, director of Pink Link said “Our Blackpool group is literally bursting at the seams.

“It was obvious that another network in the area was needed and Poulton was the ideal location. “The number of new members signing up to the network shows that we made the right decision.”

Frances Bowley of Spa on the Breck said “We’ve found networking is a great way to showcase our business whilst making new contacts.”

Louise Wood Mortgage Advisor added “I’ve combined growing my business with making friends!

“I like Pink Link so much that I’ve joined Poulton and now I’m a member of three groups!”

Pink Link brings women together in a friendly and supportive meeting where they encourage, advise and motivate each other.

The events are open to all women, regardless of whether they are business owners, freelancers or employed, they are all assured of a warm welcome.

Ladies can book a free first visit for a Pink Link networking meeting.

Options are available to suit all budgets and needs, including affordable membership with benefits or pay as you go at only £20 a meeting. For more details about contact Pink Link on 01253 425443.