From Bella Italia to Shake Dog - All the food hygiene ratings from Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre

So if you are out for the evening with friends, or taking advantage of the January sales there's something for everyone. But do you ever take into account the hygiene ratings? Here are all the latest ratings from the Food Standards Agency:

1. Burger King Unit 1 And 2 The Food Deck Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street | Last inspected November 17, 2017 | Rating: 5, very good

2. Caffe Nero Unit 33-35 Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street | Last inspected April 11, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good.

3. Costa Coffee Hounds Hill Centre Victoria, Street | Last inspected March 1, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good

4. Debenhams Hounds Hill Centre | Last inspected November 15, 2018 | Rating: 5, very good

