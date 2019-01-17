From Bella Italia to Shake Dog - All the food hygiene ratings from Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre
From quick bites to sit down restaurants, Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre has some excellent eateries.
So if you are out for the evening with friends, or taking advantage of the January sales there's something for everyone. But do you ever take into account the hygiene ratings? Here are all the latest ratings from the Food Standards Agency:
1. Burger King
Unit 1 And 2 The Food Deck Hounds Hill Centre, Victoria Street | Last inspected November 17, 2017 | Rating: 5, very good