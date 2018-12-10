Fresh tremors recorded at Lancashire fracking site

The Preston New Road fracking site has been the scene of numerous small earthquakes since drilling began
Fresh earth tremors have been recorded at the fracking site in Lancashire.

The British Geological Survey recorded a tremor at 10.30am today near the fracking site at Preston New Road, Little Plumpton.

The quake measured a magnitude of -0.3, and would not have been felt by anyone near the site.

It is the latest in a series of numerous minor tremors since Caudrilla began fracking at the site in October, after spending two years exploring the site.

The company is legally obliged to stop fracking for 24 hours if a quake of more than magnitude 0.5 is detected, which has happened several times since October.

