Fresh hope for Blackpool luxury hotel plan

Town hall chiefs say they hope proposals for a luxury hotel on Blackpool Promenade have not been scuppered after revised plans were turned down.

The council's planning committee this week refused an application by Cool Silk to make changes to the original scheme to convert the former Sands entertainment venue on Central Promenade into a five star hotel.

Councillors, meeting on Tuesday, said they could not approve the change of colour from a palette of bronze, cream and green to black, silver and grey.

But the £20m project is a key part of the council's vision for the regeneration of Blackpool town centre, with the Blackpool Museum also proposed to be housed in the new building.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “It is disappointing that we have been unable to reach a mutually agreeable solution at this stage.

"We are keen to work with the developer to overcome the issues raised at the planning committee.

“The council remains committed to resort regeneration including the development of next generation hotels, the Blackpool Museum, new conference centre and improved transport infrastructure.”

Cool Silk's agent Marcus Walker told the committee the company was likely to appeal the refusal, which would put the whole project back at least a year.

Councillors said the black design was out of keeping for a building so close to the Grade I listed Blackpool Tower.

Other changes to the plans, including reducing the height of the building by one storey and removing the 55-space basement car park, were acceptable to the committee.