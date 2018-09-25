French firm unveils new gas off Scotland

French energy giant Total has announced a major gas discovery off the Scottish coast.

The discovery, on the Glendronach prospect, west of Shetland, has the potential to deliver about one trillion cubic feet of recoverable resources, the group said.

Arnaud Breuillac, Total’s president of exploration and production, said: “Glendronach is a significant discovery for Total which gives us access to additional gas resources in one of our core areas and validates our exploration strategy.

“Located on an emerging play of the prolific west of Shetland area, the discovery can be commercialised quickly and at low cost by leveraging the existing Laggan-Tormore infrastructure.”

Total drilled a 4,312-metre well during exploration, with preliminary tests confirming “good reservoir quality, permeability and well production deliverability”.

Total has a 60 per cent stake in Glendronach.