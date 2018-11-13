Free business advice sessions get started with launch of Blackpool Enterprise Week

“Blackpool was founded on small business and enterprise, they are the beating heart of the town and that is what we want to encourage with this week of events.”

David Slater, Blackpool’s business growth manager, was speaking at the launch of Blackpool Enterprise Week, the council’s week long drive to get people thinking about starting their own business or if already under way, growing it.

A total of 18 separate events designed to offer detailed, practical advice, insight and inspiration for businesses at every stage of development.

It started with an event in the Renaissance Room at the Winter Gardens to inspire would-be entrepreneurs, Start Up Inspirations, with speakers who had already got their business under way.

They included Martin Farrington from Farrington’s Motor Company, Gill Payne from Moments In Time bridal shop, Katherine Atha and Susan Frain from Top Class Tuition and Paul Fowler from Promenade fudge specialist Sticky Chocolate Ltd.

David Slater said: “They gave insights into their businesses in a variety of issues, how they got started, how they won new customers, dealing with competition and about taking on staff.

“They gave an open account of what it is like to run a businesses and the help they had got from the council’s Get Started service.”

A seminar on 10 Steps to Self-employment followed in the afternoon while todays’ events include a Get Set for Business event at Central Library and a Show Me The Money event with the British Business Bank at the Winter Gardens about the various forms of funding available for small businesses.

There is also a marketing workshop at the Enterprise Centre.

Wednesday sees a Financial Management Workshop in the morning at Blackpool Enterprise Centre and a session aimed at food and drink businesses. Thursday has a Digital Accounting Workshop with insights into using apps to make tax and money matters easier.

Friday sees a Google Digital Garage event at the Central Library with experts from the online search engine offering free practical advice and examples to assist small businesses to improve their online presence and visibility. It takes place from 9am to 1pm.

All through the week Get Set for Business sessions and informal drop in advice sessions will be held at Central Library.

See blackpoolunlimited.com/enterpriseweek/ for full details.