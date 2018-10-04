Freddie's mission to waken the 'sleeping giant' of Lancashire

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff is on a mission – to wake the “sleeping giant” of Lancashire’s potential.

The Ribbleton-born cricketer, 40, has taken on a new role as ambassador for the county, and he is passionate about unlocking the promise that lies within the red rose county.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is the new Lancashire ambassador

He said: “Everybody’s heard of Lancashire, everybody knows Lancashire, but I don’t think we maximise it.

“Everywhere I go in the world people have heard of it whether it’s through football clubs, cricket, industry, I think it’s time now we started capitalising on that and using it. It’s a bit of a sleeping giant really.”

The former Lancashire and England all-rounder is working with Marketing Lancashire as ambassador with a brief to promote business opportunities in the county.

He said: “It’s early days on the role, for me I think it’s promoting the county, talking about what it’s got to offer, obviously the people as a place, the businesses, what they’re trying to attract into the county and making it prosper to be honest.

“From a business point of view I think there are so many opportunities for Lancashire, I think we’ve just scratched the surface of what the county is capable of, I think we’ve just got to sell it more, sell it and push it, not just in this country but abroad as well.”

Since retiring from cricket, Flintoff has set up his own property business and worked as a TV presenter.

He added: “We didn’t go on family holidays abroad when i was young, we went to Blackpool, went on the Pleasure Beach, did all the things you can do.

“From a business point of view I think there are so many opportunities for Lancashire, I think we’ve just scratched the surface of what the county is capable of, I think we’ve just got to sell it more, sell it and push it, not just in this country but abroad as well.”