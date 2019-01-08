Former Blackpool Synagogue for sale

Have your say

An historic Blackpool landmark which was the subject of a long-running planning dispute remains up for sale.

The former Synagogue on Leamington Road was included in a property auction last August, but is still on the market with an asking price of £125,000.

Planning permission is in place for the Grade II-listed building to be converted into five two-bedroomed apartments.

Blackpool Council refused to approve the scheme but applicant Thompson Property Investments challenged the decision.

A planning inspector ruled in favour of the developer, but the council then won a high court bid to block the scheme.

It forced a second hearing of the appeal in front of a different planning inspector who also approved the scheme.

The synagogue was deconsecrated in 2012 but the council said it was of historic interest due in particular to its important stained glass window.

The sale is being handled jointly by Duxbury's and Pugh and Company.