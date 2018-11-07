Football club chairman pitches in to help young footballers at a Blackpool park

Fleetwood Town supremo Andy Pilley has returned to the park he played at as a boy to help local youngsters chase their own football dreams.

In a new partnership, Fleetwood Town will now help maintain the football pitches at East Pines Park, Anchorsholme.

Fleetwood Town grounds staff at work at East Pines Park

Although the park is looked after by a dedicated friends group, it has suffered in recent months through a spate of anti-social behaviour while poor drainage often left the pitches unplayable.

On hearing about the issues, Fleetwood Town chairman Andy decided to get involved.

He said: “I played football at East Pines Park as a young lad and myself and my mates had some great times there.

“However, the pitches have never been the best – in fact the goalposts don’t even line up!

The misaligned football goals at East Pines Park

“So, when I was approached by the friends group, I knew this is something I would love to get involved with.

“The group does an amazing job and it has won a £10,000 Postcode Lottery grant allowing new drainage to be installed, together with a new playing surface and nets. But to keep the pitches in good condition they need to be maintained properly.

“We are delighted to announce that grounds staff from Fleetwood Town will look after the pitches. I am really pleased to be able to give something back to the community where I grew up.”

The Friends of East Pines Park are made up of local councillors and volunteers who maintain the park.

Since 2015, the group has secured funding and raised money allowing them to install £45,000 of new play equipment, erect £28,000 of new railings, plant more than 4,000 plants and open a café at Anchorsholme Library.

Earlier this year the park was named Best Park in Blackpool in the Blackpool In Bloom awards.

Anchorsholme Councillor Paul Galley, who is chairman of the friends group, said he was delighted Andy Pilley and Fleetwood Town were getting involved.

Coun Galley said: “The park is much-loved and well used. The friends group has done so much to transform it into a place to be used by the whole community.

“However, this year there has been a number of anti-social behaviour issues and we are determined that this doesn’t happen again.

“Both myself and my fellow Anchorsholme councillor Tony Williams have made it a priority to have a number of options in place for teenagers to be involved with in 2019 and onwards. These new pitches, looked after by a Football League club, will be the best around!

“We can’t thank Andy Pilley enough. Both he and Fleetwood Town have been absolutely amazing and this new partnership with the Cod Army will have a massive positive impact on the park.”