Flood warning as new homes earmarked for approval

Plans to build 86 homes on green space in Blackpool are earmarked for approval despite claims the development will increase the risk of flooding in the area.



Councillors are being recommended to approve the scheme which will see the loss of nearly eight acres of open land off Warren Drive in Norbreck.

Lovell Partnerships Ltd, which is already building new homes at Queens Park in the town, has applied for permission to build 41 three bedroom homes, 33 four bedroom, and 12 two bedroom on the site.

It says the investment will bring “economic, social and environmental benefits” to the community.

But those objecting to the plans warn against the loss of open space, and claim the development will lead to an increased risk of flooding and more traffic.

Norbreck councillor Maxine Callow said: “Warren Drive was absolutely flooded when we had torrential rain a couple of weeks ago.

“Water was lapping at the doors of some houses.

“Some gardens are waterlogged six or seven months of the year, and residents are worried building these houses will make it worse.

“There has also been a traffic count carried out, which could not support planning approval, and we feel 86 houses is just too many for that site.”

However a report to the planning committee, which is due to meet on Tuesday, says: “It is proposed to raise the level of the land around the perimeter of the site to create a plateau on which to erect the houses.

“This would mean the finished floor levels of the houses would put them outside the risk of flooding.”

A new mini roundabout is proposed for Warren Drive to minimise traffic issues.

Planning officers also say there is nothing of significant ecological merit on the site, and there will be areas of planting, along with a central area of open space and a green corridor.

Their report adds the scheme will also help meet Blackpool’s requirement of 4,200 new homes between 2012 and 2027.

The site has been at the centre of several planning battles in recent years.

In 2008, a bid to create a town green on land between Warren Drive, Deerhurst Road and All Saints Road failed.

Asda, which owns the site, was granted permission in 2004 to build offices but never went ahead with the project.

