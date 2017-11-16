Fleetwood’s Dan in award win

A Fleetwood man has won a top construction industry honour.

Former Redrow apprentice turned site manager Dan Cato has scooped one of construction’s top industry honours – after less than two years in the job.

Dan, 24, from Fleetwood, won the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) coveted Seal of Excellence award – the next step up from the Pride in the Job ‘Quality award he won earlier this year.

A site manager at The Pavilion, Redrow’s development in Poulton, Dan began his career on Redrow’s apprenticeship programme.

He said: “I was delighted to win and achieve a goal I’ve had since I became a site manager in January last year.

“I started as an apprentice joiner with Redrow when I left school. I moved up to become an assistant to two other site managers, Shaun Phoenix and Stuart Bullough, who were both award winners, and they instilled in me the desire to do well and aim for the best.”

Around 16,000 site managers undergo the judging process in small, medium, large and specialist housebuilder categories.