Fleetwood Quays project: Ambitious £150 million plans to be presented at the prestigious MIPIM conference in Cannes, France

Ambitious £150 million plans to transform a large area of Fleetwood’s dockland are being presented at the world’s leading commercial property investment event this week.

The fact that the Fleetwood Quays project will join other major waterfront schemes at the prestigious MIPIM conference in Cannes, France, is seen as a huge opportunity to attract potential investors.

MIPIM Cannes (Marché International des Professionnels d'Immobilier) is the world’s leading property exhibition, with around 23,000 people expected to attend during the intensive four-day programme, including 1,500 architects, 4,800 investors and around 70 real estate projects from 26 countries.

John Woodman, a director of Wyre Dock Developments, said: “Some people may not realise the massive potential that Fleetwood has, but we do, and so do the team we are working with.

“The fact that our scheme is being presented at this event, alongside other high-end North West waterfront schemes, is a major step forward.

“And it is being put forward on our behalf by Brock Carmichael of Liverpool, one of this country’s leading firm of commercial architects.”

The Fleetwood Quays scheme focuses on the coastal town’s heritage to create a year-round visitor destination.

Themed hotel and restaurants with high-end retail elements combines with leisure attractions as well as residential accommodation. The proposals incorporate a new railway station providing Fleetwood with a vital link with the national rail network.

Another element is a new purpose-built fish processing park for expanding local businesses operating in and around Wyre Dock.

A previous fish park scheme fell down due to lack of investment but Mr Woodman says the concept is a sound one.

Wyre Dock Development’s vision for regeneration of the site, currently in ownership of Associated British Ports, was first announced in November 2017 and since then a Chinese company has expressed on-going interest in the project.

Mr Woodman said he was aware that some regarded the scheme with scepticism, but he said: “The alternative is to do nothing and just leave Fleetwood as it is.

“We are already talking to all the right people to move this project forward and make it a reality.

“This includes introduction of a potential investment and development partner to engage with the port owner, Associated British Ports.”

He added: “Plans to revive the rail link are key - especially as the A585 into Fleetwood has this week been identified as one of the most congested roads in the whole of England - that is a huge problem. We need investment in our rail link.”

