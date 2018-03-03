Fleetwood man joins new Lancashire homes building team

The new Lancashire division of Anwyl Homes has made its first appointment, with Ian McCann from Fleetwood joining as head of technical.

Working closely with managing director John Grime, Ian takes responsibility for the technical disciplines of design and engineering within the new division.

He will use his expertise to assess the technical risks and requirements when buying land for development and then programme the pre-delivery through purchase, planning and technical approval to ensure a smooth start to works on site.

Prior to joining Anwyl Homes, Ian spent eight years running his own technical coordination business.

Ian, who lives overlooking the Wyre Estuary with his wife and two children, said: “Anwyl is a fast growing and successful company with a great reputation within the industry, so when I heard that they were expanding into Lancashire I was really keen to get involved.

"I’m looking forward to working with John to build a knowledgeable and professional technical team that will support and drive the growth of the new Anwyl Homes region.”

Managing director John Grime, said: “Ian is a key appointment for our new business bringing significant skills and expertise to the team and I’m delighted that he’s joined us at this exciting time.”