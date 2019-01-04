Fitness chain hopes to invest in new Blackpool gym

Proposals have been revealed to convert a former cash and carry warehouse into a budget gym as part of investment which could create up to 30 new jobs.

National fitness chain X4L, also known as Xercise4Less, has applied to Blackpool Council for planning permission to use premises on Squires Gate Industrial Estate on Squires Gate Lane for the scheme.

If the application is approved, work to fit out the new gym, with a floorspace of 2,988 squares metres over one floor, would take about three months to complete.

The site, behind the Aldi store, which also has a car park with capacity for 100 vehicles, has been vacant since last March.

A design statement accompanying the application says: "Unlike other budget gyms which operate with a skeleton staff , Xercise4Less provides well-staffed facilities that create significant local employment all year round."

It adds: "The proposal would be complementary to the other main employment uses in the area and provide a facility for local workers to exercise.

"It is considered that the provision of a gym could provide an important step in the regeneration and revitalisation of Squires Gate Industrial Estate, making it a more attractive place to work and potentially encouraging further employment investment within the estate and South Blackpool area."

The statement continues: "It is anticipated that the internal fitting out of the property would commence immediately following the grant of planning consent and that the works would take approximately three months to complete.

"The gym would be opened to members shortly after. "

X4L was formed in 2009 and currently operates 52 gyms throughout the UK offering facilities including women-only areas.

Between 25 and 30 full and part-time jobs are expected to be created, with the applicant forecasting the facility would attract up to 8,000 members.

Town hall planners will now consider the application at a future date.