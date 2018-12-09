First night of late night shopping in Blackpool proves to be a big hit

Shoppers made a beeline for stores during the first late night trading session in Blackpool - and the Houndshill Centre says figures are up on last year.

The first of three late night sessions on Thursdays, in the run up to Christmas, was launched last week.

The Houndshill Centre was open until 8pm and shoppers were treated to gingerbread muffins and a free Houndshill travel mug, filled with non-alcoholic mulled wine.

Paul Darlow, office administrator at the Houndshill Centre, said: “Footfall for the first Thursday late night saw an increase year on year with a 3 per cent uplift. The car park was very busy with shoppers taking advantage of the free parking tariff.

“Retailer feedback has been very positive with some retailers reporting exceptional performance for the first Thursday night opening.

“This is the sixth year Houndshill has offered these additional trading nights and we are happy they are now a recognised event ahead of the Christmas period.“