Festive season advice for Blackpool people in debt

Blackpool’s Citizens’ Advice team is offering five simple steps as advice to take action on debts in the festive period.

The Whitegate Drive team, which is currently looking for more volunteers, has published the advice on its website at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/debt-and-money.

Chief executive Tracy Hopkins said raised expectations at Christmas could put people under more pressure.

She said: “This time of year is particularly difficult for people in debt and we would encourage them to stop and think, ‘Do I really need it? Can I afford it?’

“We get a lot more people coming in to see us with debt problems in January and February.

“This advice is to help people get on top of their debt.”

The five steps are: gather information about each debt: Check which are priority debts, work out what you can afford to pay, negotiate with creditors over what you can pay for priority debts and finally negotiate with creditors on non-priority debts.

More details on each is available on the website but the team say advice should be sought from them immediately if a person has received court papers, is about to be evicted or is expecting bailiffs.