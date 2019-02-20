Fed up with the 9-5? Join the Total Clean family and be your own boss

Entrepreneurs on the hunt for a new opportunity in Blackpool are being urged to find out more about a cleaning company franchise with a difference.

Total Clean, an award-winning commercial cleaning agency spanning the UK, is looking for franchisees in Blackpool, Preston, Lancaster and the surrounding areas.

Established in 1988, Total Clean is a family-run business with cleaning contracts in offices, shops, schools, hospitals and nurseries, offering additional complementary services including carpet and floor cleaning, maintenance, washroom services and janitorial supplies.

Managing director Carlos Garcia says the company’s unique model presents a great opportunity: unlike other franchises, Total Clean offers a helping hand along the way.

“With a Total Clean franchise, everything is provided for you to hit the ground running. We find the contracts for you, so you don’t necessarily need any selling or cleaning experience, just an entrepreneurial spirit – we’re looking for forward-thinking, ambitious people who aren’t afraid to be hands on,” he explains.

“Different levels of investment are available, depending on your financial situation and how much of the area you want to cover.

“There is a great potential for growth under our company name, but you have to be prepared to get involved.

“Our model is unique: if you put in £10,000 then we give you a guaranteed turnover of £15,000… and if you don’t reach that then we’ll give you your money back.

“Alternatively, if you’re doing really well and you decide you want to take on more contracts, we will go out and source those for you; all you have to do is service your accounts, you don’t have to go out and seek new business. With the franchise, you’re under our umbrella so we’ll take care of you.”

And according to Carlos, who plans to continue the company’s expansion into Europe in the future, commercial cleaning is a relatively recession-proof industry.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around at the moment so people may be tightening their belts, particularly with domestic cleaners, but commercial cleaning is always needed,” he adds.

“Many of our clients and in particular the medical industry are regulated and monitored for their cleanliness, so we take great pride in providing that high level of services for them. Our heritage and philosophy are the source of our inspiration for our continuously improving future and growth. We want to get the right people on board in Blackpool, because quality service delivery is so important to us.”

To find out more and for an informal chat about Total Clean’s opportunity on your doorstep, call 0207 935 5089 or email rose@totalclean.co.uk