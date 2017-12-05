Fault pinpointed following series of power cuts in Blackpool

Utility firm Electricity North West has pledged to tackle an issue which led to around 100 homes on a Blackpool street being hit by three power cuts within a few days.

The company said the fault causing the problems had been identified as a type which was one of the most difficult to pinpoint, but specialist equipment was due to be brought in this week.

Mark Shepheard, of Dunelt Road in South Shore, was affected by the power cuts and said the issue had proved a major nuisance.

He said: “My street had three power cuts in just the one week.

“On Friday I was sat in darkness yet again, hungry as my food was half way cooked in the oven, I was freezing cold as my heating is electric and for the third night in a week, my night was ruined.

“It is totally unacceptable and I just want to make sure the street doesn’t suffer another night of misery.”

A spokesman for Electricity North West said: “The issue appears to be caused by a transient fault, a type of problem which is harder to locate because the power comes off and on.

“We do have specialist equipment to help us pinpoint the precise areas where the problem is being caused, and we can then deal with it.”

She said staff were on site on Monday and the situation was being monitored.